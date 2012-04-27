April 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Faurecia SA

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date June 15, 2019

Coupon 8.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.974

Spread 774 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Bund

Payment Date May 3, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, Mitsubishi UFJ &

Natixis

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0778917814

Data supplied by International Insider.