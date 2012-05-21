Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
May 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Kommunalbanken AS (KBN)
Issue Amount 150 million Norwegian Crown
Maturity Date September 2, 2016
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 102.94
Payment Date June 1,2012
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct Selling & 0.25 M&U)
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 1.8 billion
Norwegian crown when fungible
ISIN XS0669838541.
