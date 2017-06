* India's benchmark bond up 2 bps at 8.56 percent after the central bank said it will re-issue the existing 10-year paper, despite its already large outstanding limit. * Some traders on Monday had been hopeful the RBI would announce a new 10-year paper this week. * The RBI is likely to buy bonds this week via open market operations, Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said after trading hours Monday, though no formal announcement has been made. * India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds on May 25, the RBI said on Monday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)