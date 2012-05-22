* Indian upstream oil companies gain after India says they'll
have to bear nearly 40 percent of the 1.38 trillion rupee
($25.10 billion) cost of retail fuel subsidies for the 2011/12
year.
* CLSA says the burden on companies is less than its estimates
for 45 percent, calling it "positive", though warning this
proportion is liable to change, driving "earnings uncertainty
for upstream as well as downstream SOEs."
* Brokerage says and Oil Natural Gas Corp
are the biggest beneficiaries.
* CLSA upgrades GAIL to "outperform" from
"underperform" citing a sharp fall in its stock in recent
months.
* GAIL shares up 1.4 percent, ONGC up 1.6 percent.
($1 = 54.9750 Indian rupees)
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)