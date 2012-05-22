* Indian upstream oil companies gain after India says they'll have to bear nearly 40 percent of the 1.38 trillion rupee ($25.10 billion) cost of retail fuel subsidies for the 2011/12 year. * CLSA says the burden on companies is less than its estimates for 45 percent, calling it "positive", though warning this proportion is liable to change, driving "earnings uncertainty for upstream as well as downstream SOEs." * Brokerage says and Oil Natural Gas Corp are the biggest beneficiaries. * CLSA upgrades GAIL to "outperform" from "underperform" citing a sharp fall in its stock in recent months. * GAIL shares up 1.4 percent, ONGC up 1.6 percent. ($1 = 54.9750 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)