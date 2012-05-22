* RBI's decision to delay the introduction of a new 10-year paper may be tactical, say dealers. * The central bank may be extending the life of the existing 10-year benchmark to create a more liquid inventory of bonds it can buy back via open market operations. Two of the last three OMOs included the benchmark. * Another reason to delay selling a new 10-year is to prevent yields in the existing 8.79 pct paper from shooting up at a time of market weakness, as traders would inevitably sell the debt to buy up the new future benchmark. * The existing paper would remain the benchmark until there is sufficient issuance of the new 10-year paper. * Outstanding limit in the existing 10-year stands at 770 billion rupees, more than the 600-700 billion rupees the government traditionally issues in any paper. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)