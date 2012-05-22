* India's Tata Power shares drop 4.4 percent ahead of its quarterly results later in the day as traders brace for negative numbers. The stock had surged 5 percent on Monday because of tariff hike hopes. * Standard & Poor's warns in a report capital expenditure will remain "significant" in the next few years, weakening the company's financials. * S&P says Tata Power is acquiring land for captive and imported coal-based projects in its pipeline. * According to StarMine SmartEstimates, which compiles forecasts from top-rated analysts, Tata Power's earnings will miss wider consensus forecasts by 3.5 percent in the Jan-March quarter. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)