* India's Tata Power shares drop 4.4 percent ahead of
its quarterly results later in the day as traders brace for
negative numbers. The stock had surged 5 percent on Monday
because of tariff hike hopes.
* Standard & Poor's warns in a report capital expenditure will
remain "significant" in the next few years, weakening the
company's financials.
* S&P says Tata Power is acquiring land for captive and imported
coal-based projects in its pipeline.
* According to StarMine SmartEstimates, which compiles forecasts
from top-rated analysts, Tata Power's earnings will miss wider
consensus forecasts by 3.5 percent in the Jan-March quarter.
