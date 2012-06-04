* USD/INR likely to open sharply higher as U.S. non-farm payroll, China non-manufacturing PMI disappoint; pair last closed at 55.54/55 on Friday, having hit a record high of 56.52 on Thursday. * Traders also eyeing impact after RBI deputy governor Subir Gokarn was quoted by media on Friday saying the central bank has more room to cut rates after the recent weak Jan-March GDP data and the fall in oil prices. * "The factors that are, perhaps, providing some more room, one is, growth has slowed down somewhat more than expected," Bloomberg quoted Gokarn as saying. "Second, oil prices have come down somewhat more than expected. Things are working on both sides. Inflation risks remain." * USD/INR 1-month NDF at 55.95 after closing in New York trading at 55.75/82. * Euro edges back towards a two-year low against the dollar on Monday. Singapore's Nifty futures down 1 percent, while MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan down 2.1 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)