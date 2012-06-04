* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index in Singapore Exchange is down 0.9 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index falls over 2 percent. * Asia stocks tumble, Japan's Topix hits 28-yr low, and U.S. stock futures also fall amid global rout. * Indian equities are expected to remain vulnerable to further falls, with global risk aversion and the direction of the rupee key factors. * Provisional exchange data showed that foreign investors were net sellers of stocks worth 2.20 billion Indian rupees ($39.36 million) on Friday, when the benchmark BSE index closed down 1.6 percent. ($1 = 55.8900 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)