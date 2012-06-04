* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index in
Singapore Exchange is down 0.9 percent, while the MSCI
Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index falls over 2
percent.
* Asia stocks tumble, Japan's Topix hits 28-yr low, and
U.S. stock futures also fall amid global rout.
* Indian equities are expected to remain vulnerable to further
falls, with global risk aversion and the direction of the rupee
key factors.
* Provisional exchange data showed that foreign investors were
net sellers of stocks worth 2.20 billion Indian rupees ($39.36
million) on Friday, when the benchmark BSE index closed
down 1.6 percent.
($1 = 55.8900 Indian rupees)
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)