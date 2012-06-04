* Indian federal bond yields are likely to ease on Monday, after RBI deputy governor Subir Gokarn was quoted by media late on Friday saying the central bank has more room to cut rates after the recent weak Jan-March GDP data and the fall in oil prices. * "The factors that are, perhaps, providing some more room, one is, growth has slowed down somewhat more than expected," Bloomberg quoted Gokarn as saying. "Second, oil prices have come down somewhat more than expected. Things are working on both sides. Inflation risks remain." * The benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen opening lower at around 8.33 percent level from Friday's close of 8.37 percent. * Brent crude prices traded below $100 for the second straight session on Monday, pressured by fears of a global economic slowdown following weak U.S. and Chinese economic data. * Investors are likely to continue to head for the relative safety of bonds after weak U.S. jobs data on Friday sparked a global stampede out of equities and riskier assets. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/; archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)