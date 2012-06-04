* India's benchmark BSE index falls 1.3 percent,
hitting its lowest since Jan. 9, while the 50-share NSE index
is down 1.3 percent.
* BSE index is close to erasing its gains for the year,
currently at 15,761.48 points versus its 15,454.92 close at the
end of 2011.
* Blue-chip stocks across the board lead decliners, tracking a
more than 2 percent fall in the MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index
.
* Reliance Industries, Infosys and State
Bank of India fell 1-2 percent.
* Global stocks routed by prospects of a nightmare scenario of
euro-zone breakup, U.S. economic relapse and a sharp slowdown in
China.
