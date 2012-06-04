* India's benchmark BSE index falls 1.3 percent, hitting its lowest since Jan. 9, while the 50-share NSE index is down 1.3 percent. * BSE index is close to erasing its gains for the year, currently at 15,761.48 points versus its 15,454.92 close at the end of 2011. * Blue-chip stocks across the board lead decliners, tracking a more than 2 percent fall in the MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index . * Reliance Industries, Infosys and State Bank of India fell 1-2 percent. * Global stocks routed by prospects of a nightmare scenario of euro-zone breakup, U.S. economic relapse and a sharp slowdown in China. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)