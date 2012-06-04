* Shares in Future Capital Holdings surged 8.3
percent, heading to their highest single day percentage gain
since April 30, as U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC
is set to buy a majority holding in the company for
$100-$125 million from Pantaloon Retail India.
* Warburg Pincus will pay 165-170 rupees per share, which
represents a premium of 18-24 percent to Future Capital's Friday
closing price, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter
told Reuters on Sunday.
* Future Capital shares last traded at 148.25 rupees, below the
reported offer price, ahead of its board meeting later in the
day to approve the transaction
* Shares in Pantaloon Retail are up 4 percent.
