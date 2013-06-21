* India's benchmark five-year OIS rate steady at its previous close of 7.25 percent after earlier rising to 7.30 percent, its highest since Feb. 4. * The 1-year OIS rate down 2 basis points at 7.42 percent, after earlier rising to 7.48 percent, its highest since March 26. * OIS rates have eased a bit after better-than-expected auction results and on the back of some stability in the rupee, traders say. * The rupee's fall to 59.80 per dollar in early trade had pushed up OIS rates, but dollar flows from Essar's external commercial borrowing helped the rupee recover. * OIS rates are seen moving in line with the rupee next week, traders add. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)