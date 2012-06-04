* Shares in the exclusive franchiser for Domino's Pizza and
Dunkin Donuts in India, Jubilant Foodworks falls 7.1
percent to 1,145.55 rupees, after J.P.Morgan initiated coverage
on the stock as "underweight" with a March 2013 target price of
995 rupees.
* J.P.Morgan called Jubilant a "high quality company and growth
story," but expressed concerns about "premium valuatons,
potentially tough macro, slower copms in FY13, and impending
competitive pressures."
* The brokerage says any "minor" lapse near-term, such as store
openings and margins, "could significantly strain the valuation
multiple."
* J.P.Morgan says it would become more constructive on the stock
close to 900 rupees levels.
