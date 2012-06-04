* After a recent drop, the 10-year bond yield is expected to stay in a 8.25 to 8.35 percent range this week, ahead of key factory and inflation data due out next week. * Yields have tumbled recently on expectations the central bank is becoming more willing to cut interest rates as early as this month because of weak Jan-March GDP and easing oil prices. * Cash conditions will also be a big factor, after RBI deputy governor Subir Gokarn says liquidity in India's banking system is in "comfort zone." The RBI had bought bonds via open market operations for three weeks in May, but did not act last week. * The rupee is expected to hold in 55.0 to 56.25 per dollar range, as oil firms are likely to stay on the sidelines, while dollar selling by exporters and long dollar unwinding by corporates could cap further falls in the rupee. * The rupee had hit a string of record lows against the dollar in May, with its last one on Thursday when it fell to as low as 56.52. * Global risk factors will be key for the currency. Traders expect RBI intervention should the rupee again fall past the 56-levels against the dollar. * RBI deputy governor K. C. Chakrabarty will be delivering an address on 'Refuelling Growth' at an event organised by Skoch on June 8. * For the complete list of RBI events this week double click on: here (Reporting by Swati Bhat)