* Hong Kong crowd marks anniversary with candles, chants
* Chinese government nervous as leadership handover nears
* Internet searches censored, stock indices recall crackdown
By James Pomfret and Sui-Lee Wee
HONG KONG/BEIJING, June 4 Tens of thousands
turned out for a candlelit vigil in Hong Kong on Monday in
memory of the bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in
and near Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, and China moved to
halt Internet searches related to the killings.
The Hong Kong demonstrators massed in a downtown park,
holding candles around a June 4 memorial and a replica of the
Goddess of Democracy statue that was built in Tiananmen Square
before tanks and troops crushed the protests.
"Long live democracy. Never forget June 4," shouted members
of a crowd estimated at 180,000 by the event's organisers.
China has never released a death toll, but estimates by
human rights groups and witnesses range from several hundred to
several thousand. The anniversary has never been publicly marked
in mainland China.
Instead, China's censors blocked access to the term
"Shanghai stock market" on popular microblogs after the index
fell a bizarre 64.89 points, matching the date of the crackdown.
In another twist, the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC
opened at 2346.98 points on the 23rd anniversary of the
killings. The numbers 46.98 are 4 June, 1989, backwards.
"Whoa, these figures are too freaky! Very cool!" said a
microblogger. "The opening figure and the drop are both too
creepy," said another.
The Shanghai Stock Exchange said it was investigating.
For China's ruling Communist Party, all discussion of the
1989 demonstrations that clogged Tiananmen Square and spread to
other cities remains taboo, all the more so this year as the
government prepares for a tricky leadership handover.
But for Hong Kong, a former British colony which enjoys
wide-ranging autonomy, the June 4 vigil is an annual event.
Terms related to the anniversary, such as "six four" for
June 4, were also blocked on Sina Weibo, the most popular of
China's Twitter-like microblogging platforms. Users encountered
a message that said the search results could not be displayed
"due to relevant laws, regulations and policies".
"It's that day again and once more numerous posts are being
deleted," wrote a microblogger.
U.S. State Department deputy spokesman Mark Toner urged the
Chinese government on Sunday "to provide a full public
accounting of those killed, detained or missing".
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Liu Weimin said the U.S.
habit of issuing a statement on each June 4 anniversary amounted
to "crude meddling in domestic Chinese affairs".
While state media made no direct mention of the anniversary,
the top military newspaper ordered the armed forces to be on
guard for attempts to sow unrest ahead of the party congress
which will handle the change of leadership.
The government is grappling with the biggest political
scandal since the 1989 crackdown - the crisis that followed
Chongqing police chief Wang Lijun's Feb. 6 flight to the U.S.
consulate in Chengdu and toppled Chongqing party chief Bo Xilai.
"I think there is some hope for reform," said Gibson Leung,
a Hong Kong resident at the vigil. "There is a much bigger
attendance this year, probably because of recent changes in the
political atmosphere."
"TRAGEDY ...SHOULD HAVE BEEN AVERTED"
Microbloggers decried the rash of censorship, complaining
that their posts had been "harmonised" - a euphemism for
censorship - within minutes.
Yet some people did manage to beat the censors, and a few
pictures of the 1989 protests did find their way on to Weibo.
"There can be no social stability if people cannot speak out
and must live in terror of punishment," one blogger commented.
The government has restricted the movements of dozens of
dissidents, former prisoners and petitioners during the
anniversary period and ordered them not to speak to journalists
or organise activities, said Songlian Wang of rights group
Chinese Human Rights Defenders.
A coalition of lawyers and rights activists began a one-day
fast in their homes on Monday to mark the anniversary, said
Shandong-based lawyer Liu Weiguo.
"Even though the Chinese government has pledged to reform
the political system in China, not much has been done," Fang
Zheng, who was run over by a tank during the crackdown and lost
both legs, said in Hong Kong. "They should stop the repression
of mainland dissidents and activists and reassess June 4."
Blind legal activist Chen Guangcheng, who arrived in New
York two weeks ago to study, wrote in a letter: "No one can stop
the wheels of history. I believe that this will prove true for
the June 4 Democracy Movement."
Chinese tourists In Tiananmen Square shook their heads and
appeared mystified when asked about the anniversary. There were
no obvious signs of extra security In the already well-guarded
square.
But a trinket vendor said he was well aware what day it was.
"Do foreigners also know about June 4?" he asked a Reuters
reporter in a hushed tone, looking around to make sure nobody
heard him. "I think it is important we remember, but nobody will
talk about it now."
