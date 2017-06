* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.9 percent, after earlier hitting its lowest since Jan 9 on global economy fears, but trims some of its earlier losses. * Some bargain hunting lifts blue chips such as Tata Motors and Reliance Industries, though other stocks still broadly in the red. * A continued recovery in Indian rupee, after hitting a record low against the dollar on Thursday, also helps sentiment. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)