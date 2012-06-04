* State-owned oil refiners and explorers rise following a slump in crude prices. * Both refiners and explorers in India tend to track movements in oil prices because the government caps prices of petrol products such as diesel, cooking gas and kerosene. * That means state-owned producers such as ONGC share the cost of subsidising refineries by selling crude to them at a discount. Refiners then sell fuels, except for petrol, at government-mandated prices. * Brent for July delivery has fallen to below $100 a barrel and is trading at its lowest levels since January 2011. * Oil refiners Hindustan Petroleum Corporation rises 4.4 percent, Bharat Petroleum Corporation adds 2.7 percent, while Indian Oil Corporation adds 1.3 percent. * Explorers Oil India and ONGC gain 2-3 percent each. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)