* Overnight cash rate rose to 8.15/8.20 percent from Friday's close of 7.90/8.00 percent as demand for funds rose in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle. * Banks' repo borrowings rise to 933.6 billion rupees ($16.9 billion) on Monday, compared with Friday's total of 660 billion rupees, though still below the 1 trillion rupees mark for a seventh consecutive session. * RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn also said liquidity in the Indian banking system was adequate, which gives it the option of buying bonds if tightness re-emerges. * However, comments lower market expectations for further open market operations after the central bank purchased bonds during three weeks in May. * Liquidity is expected to tighten in inter-bank markets as companies will start paying advance taxes for the first quarter of the fiscal year in mid-June. * Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform were at 152.92 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.22 percent. * Total volumes in the CBLO market was at 176.41 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.01 percent. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/; archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)