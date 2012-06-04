Indian soybean futures snap four-session winning streak
NEW DELHI, June 9 Indian soybean futures snapped a four-session winning streak on Friday, after timely arrival of monsoons prompted fears of oversupply.
* India near-end swap rate at lowest since mid-September as receiving interest continues on hopes of a rate cut this month after weak GDP, lower crude prices. * RBI's deputy governor Subir Gokarn says central bank has 'elbow room' in easing policy, citing core inflation as another factor. * The 1-year swap rate is down 6 basis points at 7.59 percent, while the 5-year OIS rate is down 3 bps to 7.25 percent. * Analyst says 1-year swaps could rally further, narrowing the negative spread with 5-year swaps. * The negative spread between the one-year and five-year OIS currently stands at 34 basis points, the narrowest since 32 basis points in late April. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)
Jun 9 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE148I14QQ7 INDIABULLS HOUSING 90D 12-Jun-17 99.9487 6.2447 1 125 99.9487