* India near-end swap rate at lowest since mid-September as receiving interest continues on hopes of a rate cut this month after weak GDP, lower crude prices. * RBI's deputy governor Subir Gokarn says central bank has 'elbow room' in easing policy, citing core inflation as another factor. * The 1-year swap rate is down 6 basis points at 7.59 percent, while the 5-year OIS rate is down 3 bps to 7.25 percent. * Analyst says 1-year swaps could rally further, narrowing the negative spread with 5-year swaps. * The negative spread between the one-year and five-year OIS currently stands at 34 basis points, the narrowest since 32 basis points in late April. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)