Indian soybean futures snap four-session winning streak
NEW DELHI, June 9 Indian soybean futures snapped a four-session winning streak on Friday, after timely arrival of monsoons prompted fears of oversupply.
* Corporate India expects the rupee to weaken more, with a majority of 440 respondents in an ING Vysya survey of 220 organisations predicting the rupee could fall to as low as 58 to the dollar in the near-term. * Of the respondents, 15 percent did not rule out the rupee breaching below 60 to the dollar, ING Vysya says. * The majority in the survey say RBI rules relaxing FX regulations would not impact hedging plans. * Exporters seen unlikely to hedge more because of short-term expectations of weak rupee, as they will want to catch better levels and avoid mark-to-market losses, ING says. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)
Jun 9 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE148I14QQ7 INDIABULLS HOUSING 90D 12-Jun-17 99.9487 6.2447 1 125 99.9487