* Corporate India expects the rupee to weaken more, with a majority of 440 respondents in an ING Vysya survey of 220 organisations predicting the rupee could fall to as low as 58 to the dollar in the near-term. * Of the respondents, 15 percent did not rule out the rupee breaching below 60 to the dollar, ING Vysya says. * The majority in the survey say RBI rules relaxing FX regulations would not impact hedging plans. * Exporters seen unlikely to hedge more because of short-term expectations of weak rupee, as they will want to catch better levels and avoid mark-to-market losses, ING says. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)