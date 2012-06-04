*India 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points at 8.33 percent, after earlier falling to a 2-1/2 month low of 8.31 percent, on increasing expectations the RBI will cut the repo rate at its June 18 policy. * Dealer with state-run bank says bond prices also rally on slumping crude oil prices. * Traders await details of this week's 150 billion bond sale; focus is on whether a new 10-year bond is issued. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)