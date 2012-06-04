Indian soybean futures snap four-session winning streak
NEW DELHI, June 9 Indian soybean futures snapped a four-session winning streak on Friday, after timely arrival of monsoons prompted fears of oversupply.
*India 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points at 8.33 percent, after earlier falling to a 2-1/2 month low of 8.31 percent, on increasing expectations the RBI will cut the repo rate at its June 18 policy. * Dealer with state-run bank says bond prices also rally on slumping crude oil prices. * Traders await details of this week's 150 billion bond sale; focus is on whether a new 10-year bond is issued. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)
NEW DELHI, June 9 Indian soybean futures snapped a four-session winning streak on Friday, after timely arrival of monsoons prompted fears of oversupply.
Jun 9 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE148I14QQ7 INDIABULLS HOUSING 90D 12-Jun-17 99.9487 6.2447 1 125 99.9487