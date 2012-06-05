* New loans median forecast 720 billion yuan in May
* April saw 682 bln yuan in new loans
* M2 median forecast +13.0 pct, April was 12.8 pct
* Yuan lending median forecast +15.5 pct, April was 15.4 pct
* Data due between June 10 and June 15
* For more previews on China data click [CN-MCE-PRE]
BEIJING, June 5 China's bank lending is likely
to have picked up in May, albeit modestly, with government
policies to fast-track infrastructure investment seen supporting
demand for new loans, according to a Reuters poll.
The pick-up is, however, unlikely to allay worries about a
slowdown in China's economic growth, with recent weak
manufacturing data helping fuel speculation that the government
will take more policy action. [ID:nL3E8H53X5]
Data on the weekend is expected to show Chinese inflation
cooled further in May, factory output growth near three-year
lows and exports making only a small seasonal rebound.
[ID:nL3E8H53X5][ID:nL3E8H44AF]
Local media have reported that the biggest banks appeared to
have accelerated lending in the last week of May in response to
the faster approval of infrastructure investment.
[ID:nL4E8GT0AU]
"The government has pushed forward infrastructure projects
and social housing construction. We should also start to see
medium to long term loans rising more visibly in May," Wang Tao,
China economist at the UBS, wrote in a recent note to clients.
Investors will scrutinise the money and lending data to see
how far Beijing has eased monetary settings to bolster its
economy, which is currently on course to grow at the slowest
pace since 1999.
"In the short-run, to gauge whether recent policy support
will work or has started to work, we need to monitor the monthly
economic data... of course, the most important ones are new bank
lending and infrastructure investment," Wang added.
Recent steps to shore up China's economy have mainly
concentrated on the fiscal side, ranging from subsidies for
buying energy-saving home appliances to accelerating approval
for infrastructure projects.
On the monetary policy front, China's central bank reduced
the amount of cash banks must hold as reserves in three moves
since last November, bringing the ratio down to 20 percent from
a record high of 21.5 percent. Beijing has so far refrained from
an outright interest rate cut.
Economists have forecast the central bank to cut the reserve
requirement ratio by another 100 basis points this year but see
no change in benchmark interest rates this year, a separate
Reuters poll showed. [ID:nL4E8GE74H]
FORECASTS
M2 New loans Loan growth
(pct,y/y) (bln yuan) (pct y/y)
Agricultural Bank of China 12.6 600.0 15.3
ANZ ~ 650.0 ~
Bank of Communication 12.5 750.0 15.5
BOC International Securities 13.0 650.0 15.0
Bocom International 13.0 700.0 15.3
BofAML 12.9 800.0 15.7
Capital Economics 12.8 700.0 ~
CDB Securities 12.7 700.0 15.5
CITIC Securities 13.2 800.0 ~
Daiwa Capital Markets ~ 750.0 ~
Forecast PTE 13.0 700.0 ~
Goldman Sachs 13.1 800.0 15.6
Huarong Securities 13.1 901.9 15.9
Hwabao Trust 12.9 700.0 15.5
ING Financial Markets 13.0 680.0 ~
Mizuho Sec. 12.6 750.0 ~
Morgan Stanley 12.5 750.0 15.6
Peking First Advisory 13.2 780.0 15.6
Shanghai Securities 12.9 600.0 15.4
Shenyin & Wanguo 12.5 630.0 15.3
Standard Chartered 13.0 750.0 ~
UBS 13.0 750.0 15.6
Zheshang Securities 13.0 720.0 15.6
----------------------------------------------------------------
----------------------------------------------------------------
edian 13.0 720.0 15.5
(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Nick Edwards; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)
((lan.wang1@thomsonreuters.com)(86 10 6627 1032)(Reuters
Messaging: lan.wang1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: CHINA ECONOMY/MONEY
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.