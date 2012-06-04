Indian soybean futures snap four-session winning streak
NEW DELHI, June 9 Indian soybean futures snapped a four-session winning streak on Friday, after timely arrival of monsoons prompted fears of oversupply.
BANGALORE, Jun 4 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(FINE)---------------------- ICS-101(Below 20MM) 34200 ICS-201 (Below 20mm) 35400 ICS-102 (22mm) 24300 ICS-103 (22MM) 27700 ICS-104 (24mm) UNQ ICS-202 (25mm) 29700 ICS-105 (25mm) 27500 ICS-105 (27mm) UNQ ICS-106 (28MM) 32000 ICS-107 (29MM) 34500 ICS-108 (30MM) UNQ ICS-109 (32MM) 32000 ICS-110 (34MM) 31400 ICS-301 (26mm) 31100
Jun 9 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE148I14QQ7 INDIABULLS HOUSING 90D 12-Jun-17 99.9487 6.2447 1 125 99.9487