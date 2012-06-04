SEOUL, June 5 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >AT&T customers to preorder the Samsung Galaxy s III >IAEA sees no prospect now for NKorea visit >S Korea Honam buys; Titan trims runs MARKETS >S.Korea won slips on U.S. jobs data, bonds rise >South Korea shares fall to 2-1/2 week low MARKET SNAPSHOTS *The S&P 500 ended flat on Monday after recent sharp losses, though worries about the European debt crisis and weaker U.S. data kept investors wary of equities. *Oil prices edged higher on Monday, snapping a string of four lower closes, as a drop to multi-month lows attracted bargain hunters and as the euro rose against the dollar on hopes that Europe's leaders can keep the euro zone intact. *The euro rallied and bonds retreated from last week's record low yields on Monday as views increased that authorities are seeking greater fiscal integration in the euro zone. *South Korean shares ended at their lowest in two-and-a-half weeks on Monday, just above an intraday low for the year set during the session, as U.S. jobs data aggravated worry about a global slowdown and sent investors fleeing risky assets. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >The number of active-matrix organic light-emitting diode units, so-called AMOLED, for use in mobile and television displays, produced by Samsung Mobile Display Co Ltd has reached 200 million since the group began the production in 2007. The South Korean company accounted for 97 percent of the AMOLED global market share in the first quarter this year, local media reported. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report ($1 = 1177.7000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jin-kyu Kang; Editing by Richard Pullin)