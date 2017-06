* USD/INR likely to open lower, tracking gains in euro and positive Asian stocks. Pair last closed at 55.66/67. * USD/INR 1-month NDF at 55.92 after closing NY at 55.80/85. * MSCI Asia ex-Japan index up 1.2 percent; Nifty futures in Singapore up 0.2 percent. * Euro edges up further ahead of a conference call by the Group of Seven financial policy makers. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)