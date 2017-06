* Indian federal bond yields are set to open higher on Tuesday as traders are likely to sell the existing 10-year paper to make way for the new similar tenure bond. * After market close on Monday, the central bank said the government will sell 150 billion rupees of debt on June 8, including 70 billion rupees of a new 10-year bond. * Traders said that the announcement of a new 10-year paper means the existing 8.79 percent 2021 bond would gradually become illiquid, making way for the new paper to become the benchmark bond. * The 10-year bond yield is seen rising to around 8.36 percent at open and is expected to remain weak during the day. It closed at 8.34 percent on Monday. * The most traded 9.15 percent 2024 bond is also expected to see selling pressure by traders as its outstanding has also ballooned beyond the usual 600-700 billion rupees. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/; archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)