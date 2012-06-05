* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index in
Singapore Exchange is up 0.1 percent, while the MSCI
Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index gains 1.2 percent.
* Indian equities are expected to remain vulnerable to further
volatility in the lead up to a key RBI meeting in mid-June, with
global risk aversion and the direction of the rupee
also seen as critical drivers.
* Provisional exchange data showed that foreign investors were
net sellers of stocks worth 6.37 billion Indian rupees ($114.71
million)on Monday, when the benchmark BSE index closed
up 0.15 percent.
($1 = 55.5300 Indian rupees)
