* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index in Singapore Exchange is up 0.1 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index gains 1.2 percent. * Indian equities are expected to remain vulnerable to further volatility in the lead up to a key RBI meeting in mid-June, with global risk aversion and the direction of the rupee also seen as critical drivers. * Provisional exchange data showed that foreign investors were net sellers of stocks worth 6.37 billion Indian rupees ($114.71 million)on Monday, when the benchmark BSE index closed up 0.15 percent. ($1 = 55.5300 Indian rupees) (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)