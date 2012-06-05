* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.5 percent, while the 50-share NSE index adds 0.5 percent. * Banking shares, as measured by the NSE banking index , gain for a second day after RBI deputy governor sees room for interest rate adjustments. * HDFC Bank up 1.6 percent, while State Bank of India adds 1.3 percent * The Indian rupee strengthens to its highest in more than a week. * Traders say falling oil prices also improving domestic sentiment. Globally, investors looking ahead at outcome of emergency G7 meeting later in the day. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)