* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.5 percent, while
the 50-share NSE index adds 0.5 percent.
* Banking shares, as measured by the NSE banking index
, gain for a second day after RBI deputy governor sees
room for interest rate adjustments.
* HDFC Bank up 1.6 percent, while State Bank of India
adds 1.3 percent
* The Indian rupee strengthens to its highest in more
than a week.
* Traders say falling oil prices also improving domestic
sentiment. Globally, investors looking ahead at outcome of
emergency G7 meeting later in the day.
