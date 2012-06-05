* Credit Suisse maintains negative outlook for large-cap cement stocks, due to expensive valuations and low growth prospects. * Cement prices in May declined by 2-6 percent across regions in India, which is an unseasonal trend, it said. * Demand was also cited to be weak, which is however, contrary to the double digit volume growth posted by Ultratech Cement and Ambuja Cement in May. * Any adverse ruling by monopoly regulator on cartelisation can impact pricing power of cement companies, it said. * Investment bank rates ACC and Ultratech as 'Underperform' and Ambuja as 'Neutral'. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)