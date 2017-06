* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.5 percent, paring earlier advances of as much as 0.9 percent. The 50-shares NSE Index gains 0.6 percent. * Lenders rise for a second day: State Bank of India up 1.9 percent and HDFC Bank up 1.3 percent. * Infrastructure shares advance on hopes for a pickup in stalled projects following media reports that the finance ministry has called for a meeting with executives in the sector. Larsen & Toubro gains 1.8 percent, BHEL adds 1.6 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)