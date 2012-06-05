* India's Bharti Airtel shares fall 2.4 percent ahead of a meeting from group of ministers later in the day that will decide on the base price for an upcoming 2G airwave auction and establish other rules. * The auction follows a Supreme Court order to revoke all permits awarded in the scandal-tainted 2008 sale. * According to the Economic Times newspaper, the telecoms ministry has proposed in an inter-governmental note to make it compulsory for all operators to match the auction-determined price for their existing 2G airwaves for the remaining period of their licences. link.reuters.com/faz58s * Economic Times says the measures would cost the sector 1.2 trillion rupees ($21.61 billion), citing "industry calculations." * Reliance Communications falls 0.7 percent, Idea Cellular shares down 0.1 percent. ($1 = 55.5300 Indian rupees) (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com / devidutha.tripathy@thomsonreuters.com)