* India's Bharti Airtel shares fall 2.4 percent ahead
of a meeting from group of ministers later in the day that will
decide on the base price for an upcoming 2G airwave auction and
establish other rules.
* The auction follows a Supreme Court order to revoke all
permits awarded in the scandal-tainted 2008 sale.
* According to the Economic Times newspaper, the telecoms
ministry has proposed in an inter-governmental note to make it
compulsory for all operators to match the auction-determined
price for their existing 2G airwaves for the remaining period of
their licences.
* Economic Times says the measures would cost the sector 1.2
trillion rupees ($21.61 billion), citing "industry
calculations."
* Reliance Communications falls 0.7 percent, Idea
Cellular shares down 0.1 percent.
($1 = 55.5300 Indian rupees)
