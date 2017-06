MUMBAI, June 5 * India's benchmark bond yield trading at 8.34 percent, unchanged from Monday's close, after earlier rising to as high as 8.38 percent. * Dealer with state-run bank says RBI rate cut hopes, global risk aversion help support bond prices, offsetting earlier impact from RBI's announcement on Monday it will sell a new 10-year paper at its auction on Friday. * Dealer tips 8.33-8.37 percent band for rest of session. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)