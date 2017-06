* India's 1-year OIS rate up 1 bps to 7.63 percent after slumping on Monday to an 8-1/2-month low of 7.60 percent. The five-year rate down 1 basis point to 7.25 percent. * Euro falls sparking risk aversion, while analysts say 1-year OIS also likely to see more receiving on growing hopes of rate cut during RBI's June 18 meeting, analysts say. * The 1-, 5-year OIS spread, which currently stands at a negative 36 basis points, is likely to compress another 7 basis points from current levels in the run-up to the RBI meeting, says Shakti Satapathy, analyst at AK Capital. * Risks to view include any surprise upside in headline inflation data due next week, while strains on liquidity from any large advance tax outflows also key, says Satapathy. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)