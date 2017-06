* Shares in India's Mphasis cuts losses, ending down 5.7 percent versus an earlier fall of as much as 13.3 percent, after it denies entering into any transaction that would require it to leverage its cash position and incur more debt. * Shares in the Indian software and back office provider had earlier tumbled on market talk it would have to incur costs of 35 billion rupees ($630.29 million) to implement a government contract to run the software for some ATM machines across several Indian states. * The speculation sparked worries the spending would be negative for Mphasis, since traders had thought it would deplete its cash reserves and increase its debt levels as a result. * However, Mphasis said its "cash and cash equivalent position remains strong and unchanged," in an exchange statement late in the session. ($1 = 55.5300 Indian rupees) (rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com / manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)