* USD/INR likely to open lower as Asian shares extend gains, euro holding above two-year lows. Pair last closed at 55.64/65. * USD/INR 1-month NDF at 55.96/56.06 after closing in New York at 55.83-93. * MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index up 0.9 percent; Nifty futures in Singapore up 0.5 percent. * Euro stays on the backfoot in Asia on Wednesday, having lost ground after Spain warned it was losing access to credit markets and finance ministers from major economies took no immediate steps to assuage fears about Europe's debt crisis. * Any upmove in pair toward 56 will be closely watched after talk of mild RBI intervention on Tuesday, traders say. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)