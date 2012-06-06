* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index in Singapore Exchange is up 0.5 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index gains 0.9 percent. * Gains in Asian markets on hopes of global central bank policy action help. * However, Indian equities to remain volatile ahead of a key RBI rate meeting in mid-June, amid global risk aversion. * Provisional exchange data showed that foreign investors were net sellers of stocks worth 6.80 billion rupees on Tuesday, when the benchmark BSE index closed up 0.2 percent. *FIIs have sold 13.47 billion rupees worth of stock in June so far, as per SEBI data. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)