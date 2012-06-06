* India's benchmark bond yield trading at 8.35 percent, up 2 basis points from Tuesday's close, after debt prices had previously gained for four consecutive sessions. * Traders say some profit-booking seen after four sessions of gains. * Traders say outlook still upbeat ahead of RBI rate meeting on June 18 as a rate cut now widely expected. * A Reuters poll showed 15 out of 20 analysts expect the RBI to cut the repo rate at its meeting, after last lowering India's key lending rate by 50 basis points in April. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)