* India's benchmark BSE index gains 1.3 percent, while the 50-share NSE index adds 1.3 percent. * Banking shares, as measured by the NSE banking index , gain for a third day on continued expectations for rate cuts this month. State Bank of India adds 2 percent, while HDFC Bank rises 1.7 percent. * Asiah shares gain, with MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index up 1.2 percent on hopes for monetary stimulus measures from major central banks. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)