UPDATE-BUZZ-India's Petronet LNG falls; GDF sells 10 pct stake in co
** Petronet LNG shares fall as much as 3.6 pct to their lowest in over two weeks
* India's benchmark BSE index gains 1.3 percent, while the 50-share NSE index adds 1.3 percent. * Banking shares, as measured by the NSE banking index , gain for a third day on continued expectations for rate cuts this month. State Bank of India adds 2 percent, while HDFC Bank rises 1.7 percent. * Asiah shares gain, with MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index up 1.2 percent on hopes for monetary stimulus measures from major central banks. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close