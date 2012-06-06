* CLSA upgrades Mahindra and Mahindra to "outperform" from "underperform" and raises its 12-month target price to 770 rupees from 720 rupees * The brokerage says share prices have trailed the broader BSE index by 15 percent since October. * The slowdown in its tractor business has been "fully priced in", but not the potential upside from its sales of utility vehicles and light commercial vehicles, which are seeing "robust" demand. * The brokerage also raises its fiscal 2013 to 2014 EPS by 10 to 13 percent. * Shares in M&M up 0.7 percent to 659.50 rupees. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)