* RBI is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 8.31 percent, lower than last week's sale cut-off of 8.39 percent, according to the median estimate from a Reuters poll of 10 primary dealers and banks. * For the 91-day treasury bills, the highest forecast in the poll was 8.33 percent and the lowest was 8.25 percent * RBI expected to sell 182-day T-bills at 8.20 percent versus auction cut-off at 8.42 percent two weeks ago. * Highest forecast for 182-day T-bills comes in at 8.31 percent, lowest at 8.17 percent. * The RBI will auction 90 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 50 billion rupees of 182-day bills. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com)