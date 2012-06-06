* Shares in consumer good stocks rally with investors, recovering from recent steep falls. * ITC gains 4.5 percent, after the cigarette maker had dropped 10.6 percent since hitting a record high on April 27 as of Tuesday's close. * Hindustan Unilever gains 4.1 percent, having falling 7.4 percent since its all time high on May 10 as of the previous close. * Consumer good stocks had previously rallied because of expectations for good earnings, and as investors sought out more defensive sectors as protection against broader market volatility. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)