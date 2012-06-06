* India's benchmark bond yield trading at 8.37 percent, up 3 basis points from Tuesday's close, on the back of profit-taking after debt prices had previously rallied for four consecutive sessions. * Debt prices had rallied on rising expectations for interest rate cuts this month after India posted weak GDP for January-March, and as oil prices have slumped. * India set to sell 70 billion rupees ($1.26 billion) of a new 10-year paper at Friday's auction. * Dealer with private bank says some selling also sparked after the RBI has not announced bond purchases via open market operations, potentially marking a second consecutive week of no such purchases. ($1 = 55.6450 Indian rupees) (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)