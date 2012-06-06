* India's OIS rates higher, with 1-year rate up 4 basis points at 7.66 percent, reversing a string of recent declines that had pushed rates down by 30-40 basis points since late May. * The 5-year OIS also higher by 5 basis points at 7.31 percent. * Traders say OIS sees paying as rates track higher bond yields, and as demand for risk assets returns. * The absence of bond purchases via open market operations for a second consecutive week also helps paying in near-end OIS. * Repo bids stood at 872.30 billion rupees on Wednesday, having remained below 1 trillion rupee mark since May 25. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)