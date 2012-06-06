Jun 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Caisse D'amortissement De La Dette Sociale

(CADES)

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date July 25, 2024

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 103.489

Payment Date June 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Natixis

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Inflation linked-french CPI

ISIN FR0011198787

Temp ISIN FR0011269695

