* Indian cash rates ended slightly lower at 8.10/8.20 percent versus Tuesday's close of 8.20/8.30 percent as liquidity conditions are improving slightly. * Banks' repo borrowings rose to 872.3 billion rupees ($15.75 billion) from 778.9 billion rupees on Tuesday, but still marked the eighth consecutive session in which the amount lenders borrow from the central bank has fallen below 1 trillion rupees. * Traders also said some banks had already borrowed excessively in the previous two auctions, reducing demand in call markets, as they were well covered for the fortnight based on average daily requirements. * Despite the slight easing, traders said the call rate would stay above the 8 percent mark as liquidity was still tight and would be squeezed further in coming days when corporates make payments towards quarterly advance taxes. * Cash rates are seen rising to as high as 8.50-8.75 percent next week if the central bank does not announce an open market operation to buy back bonds, traders said. * The RBI skipped such action last week, and has yet to announce OMOs for this week. * Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform were at 133.62 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.12 percent. * Total volumes in the CBLO market was at 336.35 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.05 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)