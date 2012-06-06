June 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Alliander NV

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date June 14, 2024

Coupon 2.875 pct

Issue price 99.74

Reoffer price 99.74

Yield 2.901 pct

Spread 105 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 104.48

bp over the 1.75 pct July 2022 DBR

Payment Date June 14, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & ING

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing Euronext Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

programme

