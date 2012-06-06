Jun 06Port conditions of Kakinada as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels nil Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessles 27 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV INGRID BOTHRA COAL 01/06 01/06 07/06 nil 55,244 nil n.a. 2) MV INGRID SAI WOOD PULP 02/06 02/06 08/06 nil 9,150 nil n.a. 3) MVJ WELL ACT FWDS BENTONITE 02/06 02/06 08/06 10,500 nil nil n.a. 4) MV MARINA BAY ESSKAY ROCK PH. 04/06 04/06 07/06 nil 15,035 nil n.a. 5) MV YUAN CHENG VIKING GB 04/06 04/06 08/06 16,800 nil nil n.a. 6) MV PRABHU PARVATI BOTHRA COAL 05/06 05/06 09/06 nil 55,000 nil n.a. 7) MV KUMANO LILY BOTHRA MILL SCALE 05/06 05/06 07/06 16,000 nil nil n.a. 8) MV SPRUCE JBM PHOS ACID 06/06 06/06 08/06 nil 34,460 nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT MURRAY STAR IMPERIAL EDIBLE OIL nil 9,985 nil 06/06 2) MT THERESA TAURUS ACT EDIBLE OIL nil 16,000 nil 06/06 3) MV YU FENG 6 JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 5,800 nil 06/06 4) MV AN YUE JIANG ACT FWDS GB 7,000 nil nil 07/06 5) MT ANGEL SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 2,550 nil 07/06 6) MV PATTANA PUYVAST GB 8,800 nil nil 07/06 7) MV WISE SW PUYVAST GB 11,000 nil nil 08/06 8) MT BLOSSOM ATLANTIC AH nil 994,895 nil 08/06 9) MT MTM PRINCESS JBM PHOS ACID nil 19,221 nil 09/06 10) MV NAVADHENU PUYVAST UREA nil 47,565 nil 10/06 11) MV EVEREST AS SHIP GB 16,000 nil nil 10/06 12) MT AU ARIES SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 4,379 nil 11/06 13) MV MADINIK INTEROCN MOP nil 32,209 nil 11/06 14) MT GAS CHEM JBM AMMONIA nil 4,000 nil 12/06 15) MT GINGA GAC BASE OIL nil 2,000 nil 13/06 16) MV ZHONG SHAN PUYVAST GB 22,500 nil nil 15/06 17) MV GOA JBM MOP nil 10,400 nil 19/06 18) MV KOHINOOR JBM CP COKE nil 25,000 nil 23/06 19) MV RATAN PATH ACT FWDS BALL CLAY nil 12,270 nil ----- NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL