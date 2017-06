* USD/INR is seen opening sharply lower as risk aversion wanes for Asian currencies, with the euro holding above two-year lows. Oil importers stepping in to buy dollars will weigh on the pair. Pair last closed at 55.36/37. * USD/INR 1-month NDF at 55.35/55.38 after closing in New York at 55.30/55.35. * MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index up 1.82 percent; Nifty futures in Singapore up 1.45 percent. * The euro hovered near two-week highs against the greenback early in Asia on Thursday, while the Australian dollar rose towards parity as hopes grew that Europe was moving closer to helping rescue Spain's stricken banks. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/; archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)