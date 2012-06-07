* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index in Singapore Exchange is up 1.4 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index gains 1.7 percent. * Traders say continued hopes of a cut in benchmark rates by RBI, alongside growing expectations for additional monetary stimulus by central banks globally, is seen helping stocks. * Provisional exchange data showed that foreign investors were net buyers of stocks worth 2.69 billion rupees on Wednesday, when the benchmark BSE index closed up 2.71 percent, posting its biggest daily percentage gain since Jan. 3. * Traders are also keeping a tab on proceedings at Indian energy conglomerate Reliance Industries' annual shareholder meeting scheduled later in the day. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)