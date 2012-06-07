* India's main 30-share BSE index gains 0.6 percent, tracking a rally in global markets on hopes for additional monetary stimulus measures from major central banks, and on signs European policy makers were seeking a solution to Spanish banking woes. * The broader 50-share NSE index rises 0.5 percent. * India's main stock indexes had surged well over 2 percent on Wednesday, posting their biggest daily percentage gains since Jan. 3, on hopes the Reserve Bank of India will cut domestic interest rates this month. * Banking shares, as measured by the NSE banking index , gain for a fourth consecutive day. ICICI Bank is up 1.3 percent. * Reliance Industries gains 1.4 percent ahead of its annual shareholders meeting later in the day. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)