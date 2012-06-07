* India's main 30-share BSE index gains 0.6 percent,
tracking a rally in global markets on hopes for additional
monetary stimulus measures from major central banks, and on
signs European policy makers were seeking a solution to Spanish
banking woes.
* The broader 50-share NSE index rises 0.5 percent.
* India's main stock indexes had surged well over 2 percent on
Wednesday, posting their biggest daily percentage gains since
Jan. 3, on hopes the Reserve Bank of India will cut domestic
interest rates this month.
* Banking shares, as measured by the NSE banking index
, gain for a fourth consecutive day. ICICI Bank
is up 1.3 percent.
* Reliance Industries gains 1.4 percent ahead of its
annual shareholders meeting later in the day.
